FA Cup, Tottenham 3-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Kane hits double as Spurs ease into fifth round

London, February 6: Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (February 5).
The England captain got the hosts on their way with a curled effort from outside the penalty area for his 12th goal in his past 12 appearances in the competition.
Emerson Royal's cross was then diverted into his own net by Solly March shortly after the midway point of the first half as Tottenham went in at the interval with a commanding lead.
Yves Bissouma's deflected strike looked like it would set up a dramatic final 25 minutes, but Kane put the game to bed with a bundled finish from close range.
pic.twitter.com/GXLzK9LCh9 Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2022
Kane put Spurs ahead in the 13th minute with a sumptuous strike into Robert Sanchez's top-left corner from 22 yards after Adam Webster had lost possession cheaply.
They doubled their advantage 11 minutes later when Emerson's cross after a run from inside his own half was deflected over Sanchez by the foot of March.
Neal Maupay flashed over from a promising position inside the penalty area, yet the Seagulls never truly looked like reducing the deficit during a tepid first-half showing.
Brighton improved dramatically after the break and they pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute when Bissouma's strike from 20 yards was deflected past Hugo Lloris by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Kane restored Spurs' two-goal cushion just three minutes later, though, prodding in from almost on the line after a mazy run from Son Heung-min had carved open the Brighton backline.
What does it mean? Brighton's sorry run in north London continues
This was Tottenham's eighth straight home win against Brighton in all competitions and it was not hard to see why they have such a strong record.
Graham Potter's men improved in the second half, but the damage had largely been done in a first half that was characterised by constant, and incisive, Spurs attacks.
Kane on fire
It has not been a vintage season from Kane, but he was back to his very best here. His two goals came from a game-high five shots, while no Spurs player made more than his two key passes.
Sloppy Webster costs Seagulls
Webster lost possession more times than anyone else on the pitch (19), with one such moment leading to Kane's opener, while he did not cover himself in glory trying to halt Son in the build-up to Kane's second just after the Seagulls had clawed their way back into the game.
What's next?
Spurs are at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 9), while Brighton return to top-flight action on Saturday (February 12) when they visit strugglers Watford.