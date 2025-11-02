Football Tottenham Suffers 1-0 Defeat To Chelsea As Joao Pedro Scores In London Derby Chelsea secured a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham in a London derby, with Joao Pedro scoring the decisive goal. Spurs struggled offensively, achieving their lowest expected goals total in Premier League history. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 1:49 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tottenham's hopes of climbing to second in the Premier League were dashed as they fell 1-0 to Chelsea in a London derby. Joao Pedro scored the decisive goal, capitalising on a defensive error by Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven in the 34th minute. Earlier, Pedro had missed a similar opportunity just three minutes before finding the net.

Despite Tottenham's efforts, Chelsea dominated the match. Mohammed Kudus managed one shot on target, which Robert Sanchez saved during first-half stoppage time. This was Spurs' only attempt on goal throughout the game. Chelsea could have extended their lead if not for several saves by Guglielmo Vicario after halftime.

Vicario thwarted Enzo Fernandez once and Pedro Neto twice, as frustration grew among Tottenham fans at their home ground. In the dying moments of the match, Chelsea squandered two clear chances to increase their lead. Jamie Gittens shot over the bar following a poor free-kick from Spurs, while Joao Pedro narrowly missed scoring at Vicario's near post.

Ultimately, Chelsea did not require another goal to secure victory. The final whistle was met with boos from Tottenham supporters, marking another home game without a win since their opening matchday. The result leaves both teams occupying third and fourth positions in the league table, with Spurs holding a slightly better goal difference.

Chelsea fans might have chanted "Can we play you every week?" after full-time, given their strong record against Tottenham. The Blues have lost just once in their last 18 encounters with Spurs across all competitions, securing 14 wins and three draws. They have also triumphed in each of their last five meetings.

This defeat marks Tottenham's third consecutive Premier League London derby loss at home since April 2004, with Chelsea being responsible for that third defeat too. Thomas Frank's team couldn't argue against the outcome as they recorded an expected goals (xG) tally of only 0.05—their lowest in a Premier League match since records began in 2012-13.

Only Wolves have committed more errors leading to opposition goals than Spurs this season, with four compared to Tottenham's three. This statistic highlights some of the defensive challenges facing Frank's side as they seek improvement.