Tottenham considering move for Hysaj and Florenzi

Kolkata, July 22: Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be in the hunt for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj and AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzias a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid earlier this week.
Now with the English right-back gone, Spurs need a replacement and according to reports, they are looking at Hysaj as well Florenzi.
Spurs currently have Aurier as an option, plus Kyle Walker-Peters, and Juan Foyth can also play at right-back. But it is believed that the Champions League finslists are open to offers for Aurier as well.
Florenzi is also on the radar and Spurs are already in talks with Roma about a swap deal involving Toby Alderweireld and midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
Tottenham identify Roma's Alessandro Florenzi as a potential transfer target.
Florenzi is thought to be valued at around £22million.
The Italy international has been one of Roma’s most key players in recent years and the club arguably won’t be too willing to let go of him. If they do, Roma will certainly demand a good sum from Spurs. The right-back is at the peak of his career, and he would be a superb addition to the Tottenham team.
24-year-old Albanian international Hysaj is also an option for Mauricio Pochetinno who is out of favour with current Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti. The former Real Madrid boss prefers to use Nikola Maksimovic and Kevin Malcuit at right-back and has made their intention clear to sell the defender for a lucrative fee.
AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in full-back Elseid Hysaj this summer transfer window.
Napoli want €20m for the Albanian full-back with Spurs looking to replace Kieran Trippier who joined Atletico Madrid earlier this week.
Napoli rejected a £37 million move for the player from Chelsea last summer as the Serie A side wanted a fee in the region of £53 million. However, this time it is believed that they would let him go around half a price of that.
Hysaj was one of the best players under Maurizio Sarri in Naples and still remains a very talented and versatile player who would suit Tottenham’s current needs perfectly. At just £25 million, he would be a bargain under Pochettino.