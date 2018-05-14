Tottenham's Dembele attracts interest from Europe

Bengaluru, May 14: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele will not sign a contract extension at the Premier League club according to reports in England.
Italian media outlet Calciomercato report that the Belgium superstar has no intentions of committing his future to the London club amid interest from AC Milan and a few other big clubs.
Recent reports claim that record-breaking Premier League champions Manchester City have also joined the race for the all-action midfield general.
The 30-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2019 and the report claims Spurs are ready to listen to offers for the player, who joined the club from Fulham in the summer of 2012 for £15million.
Dembele has made it clear that talks over extending his Spurs deal will not be held until after the World Cup.
“At the beginning of the season, I said 'I had physical problems, I want to see at the end of the season how I feel’. That’s what the club and I decided by mutual agreement,” said Dembele in March.
AC Milan continue to track Dembele, while the same report suggests Manchester City are also eyeing the midfielder, who could be a replacement for Yaya Toure and Dembele fits the bill perfectly.
Meanwhile, according to German media outlet Mein Werder this week, Spurs will have to £16.8million for 26-year-old Denmark international Thomas Delaney as they look for a potential replacement for Dembele.
Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are also pondering a move for the 30-year-old as per reports as they look to take the first tier of English football by storm.
Wolves have a solid financial backing and will need players with Premier League experience to make their comeback to the Premier League count.
Dembele will not cost too much considering his contract will expire in a year and also the fact that he is 30 years of age.
Atletico Madrid in Spain are also linked with a move for the Belgian playmaker as well as French giants AS Monaco.
Spurs are resigned to lose their priced asset in the summer and we have to wait and see where the former Fulham star ends up.
