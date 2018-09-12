Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris handed driving ban, fined after pleading guilty in court

By
Hugo Lloris, France and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper
Hugo Lloris, France and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper

London, September 12: Hugo Lloris has been banned from driving for 20 months and fined £50,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The Tottenham and France goalkeeper attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after he was stopped by police on August 24.

The court was told the 31-year-old provided a sample containing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales.

An unmarked police car had spotted Lloris – who captained Les Bleus to World Cup glory in Russia on July 15 - as he drove his Porsche Panamera in the early hours, with prosecutor Henry Fitch claiming the player went through a red light before being stopped.

David Sonn, defending, said Lloris had been dining in a restaurant where he received drinks from fellow diners.

"On July 15 he was arguably the proudest man on the planet ," Mr Sonn said.

"Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight.

"The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris," he said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue