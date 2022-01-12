Tottenham Hotspur likely to lose Dutch winger to Ajax in January: Should Conte let him leave?

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is expected to make significant changes to his team’s playing lineup and he could use the January transfer market to reshuffle the squad.
Conte
is
expected
to
ship
off
a
couple
of
unwanted
names
and
if
recent
reports
are
to
be
believed
Dutch
winger
Steven
Bergwijn
could
be
one
of
them.
Conte
has
not
preferred
the
24-year-old
much
and
if
recent
selections
are
to
be
observed,
he
may
not
break
into
the
first-team
line-up
soon.
Bergwijn reportedly has not been happy with the situation and is now expected to move. Spurs are happy to let him leave but only if their asking price is met. Dutch giants Ajax reportedly have expressed interest in getting him while Newcastle United, Sevilla and a couple of Ligue 1 sides too reportedly have inquired about the 24-year-old. However, as of now, Ajax are said to be leading the chase.
Bergwijn's mixed Tottenham career so far
The 24-year-old signed for Spurs on the back of a stellar record for PSV, having been involved in 72 goals in less than 150 competitive appearances. He introduced himself to his new fans in the topmost manner after he scored a remarkable goal against Manchester City on his debut. But since then, he has managed just four goals. He although has shown flashes of brilliance and considering he is still pretty young, he could still end up becoming a success elsewhere.
Transfer Link-up
Spurs reportedly turned down Ajax’s initial offer of a loan and later as per reports, a £15million bid for him also has been rejected. The North London side are reportedly now holding him out for £20million. The Dutch club are expected to return with an improved bid and a deal could be expected soon.
Should Conte let him leave?
The Dutch winger's potential exit could act as a great activity for Spurs, with Conte keen on filtering out the squad in January. Considering the Italian's preference in the side Bergwijn's do not come close in the starting lineup. In that regard, his exit would pave the way for newer players in January. And with the club actively looking to get Adama Traore in January, Bergwijn's exit could help fund the Wolves winger's transfer.