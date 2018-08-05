Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino planning to ‘freeze out’ rebel Toby Alderweireld

Bengaluru, August 5: Contract rebel Toby Alderweireld is desperate for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and was a regular team starter. But the World Cup semi-finalist lost his place to Tottenham’s record signing Davinson Sanchez last season and since then, he’s forcing a move out of North London. Reports now suggest that Pochettino is also ready to freeze him out of the squad.
Pochettino revealed on Friday that those returning late from the World Cup will not start Spurs’ Premier League opener against Newcastle. And Alderweireld does not intend to cut his post World Cup vacation short anyhow, which will prompt the Spurs boss to leave him out of the squad. According to the Mirror, the Belgian is ready to run down his contract – which has just 12 months left to run – and leave for free next summer.
If we really sell Alderweireld to United and don’t get Martial in return, I’m sorry, but that’s absolutely disgraceful. So late in the window too. Don’t even have time to properly reinvest that money.— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) August 4, 2018
Manchester United have shown strong interest in signing Alderweirled as Jose Mourinho identifies him as the solution to his existing centre-back woes. Mourinho views him as a priority with Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelöf failing to convince. However, Tottenham’s valuation of £70 million for the 29-year old is keeping United from launching any worthwhile bids.
Alderweireld was unhappy that he was axed from the Spurs team and felt the move was unjustified. Speaking after helping steer Belgium to third at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Alderweireld said: "I was very focused on this tournament.
So Spurs want £75m from United for Alderweireld - while Barce looking for £35m for Mina. The Belgian is a proven brilliant defender, but is 29, while Mina is 23 and on the back of a terrific World Cup. Wondering if the latter might by the better option for United?— Duncan Wright (@dwright75) August 4, 2018
"I wanted to prove something to myself, show that the period before the tournament in which I - for whatever reason - did not play, was unjustified.
"I wanted to show that I'm still Toby, same as in November."
Although Spurs are not keen on selling him below his valuation, Alderweireld could simply run down his remaining months on the contract and leave on a free transfer next summer. This might prompt the North London club to cash-in on the Belgian soon.