Tottenham Hotspur set to move for Jerome Boateng: Good move by Spurs?

By
Jerome Boateng (right)

Bengaluru, May 14: Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options this summer and reportedly have set their sights on Bayern Munich veteran Jerome Boateng. The German defender will leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season with his deal set to run down - and Spurs are now the latest club tipped for a swoop.

Boateng's season so far

The centre-back was tipped to leave the club last summer, however, Hansi Fleck pushed him to remain on the side. That looks to have paid off, as the veteran has been a key presence in the backline once again this season. The 32-year-old has made 37 appearances for the Bavarian outfit this term, scoring two goals and securing one assist in all competitions, helping the side clinch another Bundesliga title.

Clubs linked

Not only Spurs, other Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are also rumoured to be in the race to get him. While AS Roma also have reportedly contacted the player and his former manager Niko Kovac is also willing to add him to his Monaco side. But as per rumours, as of now Spurs are leading the chase and ready to offer him a lucrative package to tempt him to London.

Should Spurs sign him?

While Boateng is past his best, the German defender's leadership could prove to be valuable in the dressing room. Spurs are likely to add one young face as well in the backline in the summer while they also have highly-rated young centre backs like Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga in the side. Having the pair work with Boateng week in week out could be fantastic for their development. At 32, Boateng still has plenty of football left in his locker and furthermore with him available for free, he could be a clever signing for Daniel Levy.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 18:45 [IST]
