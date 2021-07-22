Tottenham Hotspur want Spanish wonderkid in Premier League, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 21: As per reports in Spain, Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on their first incoming for the summer in the form of highly-rated Spanish winger Bryan Gil. The 20-year-old is reportedly set to cost them quite a fortune with the Lilywhites set to spend £21.5 million for the Spaniard and Erik Lamela also making a switch to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
It has been two consecutive seasons Spurs have missed out on Champions League qualification and it is believed that Daniel Levy is ready to back Nuno Espirito Santo in order to bring the club back in the top-four race.
Dubbed as the 'Little Cruyff', it is not hard to see that Gil is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Spanish football as well as the brightest talent coming through the ranks of Sevilla in many years. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were also said to be keen on the winger towards the end of last season but with both Spanish giants struggling financially, Spurs have stolen the march and look set to bolster their options in the wide areas.
Gil caught the eye of top European clubs last season while on loan at Eibar. Despite the fact that Eibar finished at the rock bottom of the table, Gil caught the eye thanks to his exceptional pace and close control as well as his ability to find his teammates from the wide areas. His tally of four goals and three assists in 29 La Liga outings might not seem like an exceptional figure by any means but for a team that finished last in the table while scoring just 29 goals throughout the whole campaign, the figure looks more than decent.
Despite his age and lack of experience at the highest level, Gil has caught the eye of several top clubs on the planet and already has been capped thrice at senior level for Spain. One of the biggest reasons behind his rise to prominence is the versatility that allows him to play on either flank as well as a number ten.
The 20-year-old has also featured as a left-back on some occasions. In terms of composure, calmness and maturity, Gil looks much ahead of his age. The youngster is also very much tenacious and his hard-working nature will do him a world of good in the Premier League which demands physicality and stamina.
Gil is predominantly left-footed but unlike most other left-footers, he also has a decent right foot and that helps him become less predictable and retain possession even in tight positions. The 20-year-old is a brilliant crosser of the ball but can also operate as an inverted winger thanks to his technical abilities and shooting.
The 20-year-old is still pretty much in his development phase and it is always difficult to predict how a player is likely to fare at a new club but Gil certainly possesses all the qualities needed to thrive at Spurs and improve the North London club.