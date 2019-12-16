Football
Tottenham identify Alessandro Florenzi as a potential target

By
Tottenham identify Alessandro Florenzi as a potential target

Bengaluru, Dec. 16: Tottenham Hotspurs although have had a relatively successful Summer transfer window but most of the new signings are yet to be backing it.

Although since Pochettino's departure, Mourinho has led the side to four wins out of five games however there are still some issues which are regularly been experienced. One of their major issues so far has been the right-back slot.

Spurs let Kieran Tripper move to Atletico Madrid without a proper replacement this summer. In his absence, Aurier has cut in the slot but has been far too error-prone with a glimpse of inconsistent showings while on the other hand, other two options Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters have proved to be still unprepared for such huge a promotion. Right now, the North London side should be in desperate need of a transition and signing of a solid right-back could be the first big step in that direction.

Keeping that in mind, Tottenham have now reportedly turned their attention to Roma's Alessandro Florenzi with a view to land him in January.

Florenzi has been playing for Roma since 2011 when he graduated from the club's academy and is a popular figure around the side. Under Paulo Fonseca, he has not had seen much struggles with the game-time but there is an understanding that the Serie A side's boss wants to improve their squad to mount a title challenge next season.

Florenzi's departure, in that regard, could help make the initial step in their bid to support a major squad overhaul. The player too has grappled in recent years and a move to a new club could be just what he needs to get his career back on track. His current deal expires in 2023 and he could be available for just €25 million which also seems somewhat reasonable with respect to the current market.

How will Florenzi improve Tottenham?

Florenzi has the ability to play in either full-back role, in midfield or further up the flanks if required, which could provide Mourinho with more options in that slot. The AS Roma captain has great technical ability as well and his style would suit Mourinho who loves players with natural aggression. Plus, compared with Aurier, he would be less eccentric on the ball and off the ball. Moreover, the Italy international has a huge experience in top-level as well which could help him integrate quicker into Premier League football.

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
