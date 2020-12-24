Tottenham interested in Demarai Gray: Why Mourinho should sign him?

Bengaluru, Dec. 24: Leicester are ready to let out of favour winger Demarai Gray leave the club in January and Tottenham Hotspur are one of the four clubs reportedly interested in him.
The 24-year-old winger has got just over six months remaining on his current contract. So Spurs are trying to land him on a cut-price deal next month but may face competition from Newcastle United as well as Brighton and Hove Albion.
Gray's struggle under Rodgers this season
Gray was signed by Leicester in 2016 from Birmingham after impressing in the Championship. The English winger was part of the Leicester's Premier League title-winning season but has found his game time slowly decrease in the seasons after.
Rodgers started him from the bench most of the occasions last season but with the arrival of Cengiz Under he has fallen further behind the pecking order this term. He has not played a game in Premier League and appeared just once in the EFL Cup this season.
The big reason behind it could be his decision not to accept a substitute role anymore. Gray only has six months remaining in his deal and apparently has refused to enter into talks over a new contract. As a result, he reportedly has been dropped to the under-23 squad recently. But Leicester are now likely to cash-in on him before letting him go for free and Mourinho apparently wants to pounce on the situation.
Why Mourinho should sign him
Gray's lack of regular game time definitely has disturbed his development in English football. However, he has shown glimpses of how brilliant he can be even with the limited minutes he has received in recent times. He is still young enough to get even better in the coming years and a manager like Mourinho could be perfect for him to develop his all-around game.
He also would not command any significant transfer fee or wage. Plus his addition to the Spurs squad could take some of the work-load off the shoulders of Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn. Overall, it seems to be a good deal to go ahead for the London based side.