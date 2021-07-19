Tottenham keen to sign Atalanta star Pierluigi Gollini: A good deal for Nuno?

Bengaluru, July 19: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering an offer for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini this summer as they seek a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.
Spurs are set to revamp their ageing squad and getting a young keeper is believed to be one of their priorities this summer. The Atalanta shot-stopper has been monitored for that cause and reportedly director Fabio Paratici has already made contact with the club over a deal.
Gollini's brilliant run of form
Gollini joined the club in 2017 but it was only last season where he became undeniably the first choice keeper. He featured in 32 matches for the Italian outfit in the previous campaign, shipping in just 32 goals and earning 13 clean sheets in all competition. He also deserves a pat on the back for averaging 0.7 clearances and 5.2 long balls per game in Serie A.
Clubs linked
Gollini already looks to be a hot prospect in the market with as many as four sides keeping tabs on his future. Apart from Spurs, Everton and Wolves too have enquired about the keeper while Atletico and Inter too believed to have shown interest in him. However, as per rumours, it is Spurs who as of now are leading the chase.
Transfer Fee
The Serie A side have recently signed Juan Musso from Udinese probably to instill him as a number one in the squad which makes Gollini's position in the side unsettled. It is hence, understood that manager Gasperini is looking to cash in on him this summer while the 26-year-old's stakes are high. Atalanta are said to be holding out for a fee around €20 million for the keeper however it is believed that the Premier League side want to sign him on a two-year loan with an agreement of mandatory purchase option.
What should be Santo's decision
While Lloris has been a remarkable servant but the switching of the guard needs to come soon. At 34 years of age, Lloris is definitely slowly advancing into the twilight of his career and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo should be planning for life after the French veteran in north London. Considering how impressive Gollini has been for Atalanta in recent seasons he looks to have what it takes to be a solid keeper in the Premier League. Moreover, at the age of 26, he is essentially entering into his prime years and getting him in summer for around €20 million could be an efficient move.