Tottenham Lacked Energy And Intensity During Chelsea Defeat, Admits Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank acknowledged Tottenham's lack of energy and intensity during their 1-0 loss to Chelsea. The team struggled offensively, recording only one shot on target.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Thomas Frank acknowledged that Tottenham Hotspur lacked the necessary energy and intensity in their recent match against Chelsea. The defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs miss an opportunity to climb to second place in the Premier League. Joao Pedro's goal in the first half secured Chelsea's victory, as Tottenham struggled to pose any significant attacking threat.

Tottenham managed only one shot on target throughout the game, recording an expected goals (xG) of just 0.05. This was their lowest xG in a Premier League match since they began competing in the league in 2012-13. "I think we were second-best today," Frank admitted. "Chelsea were better than us, no doubt about that."

Tottenham Struggles in Chelsea Defeat

The Spurs manager noted that while there was effort from his players, their performance fell short. He expressed concern over simple passing errors and frequent ball losses, attributing these issues to a lack of freshness among other factors.

This loss marks Tottenham's third consecutive home defeat in London derbies, a streak not seen since April 2004. Additionally, Spurs have now lost their last five encounters with Chelsea. Despite these setbacks, Frank remains hopeful for improvement as they prepare to face Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"There will always be positives," Frank stated, though he admitted struggling to identify them at present. He emphasised the need to refresh the team and ensure readiness for their upcoming European fixture.

Sunday, November 2, 2025, 4:25 [IST]
