English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Tottenham Loans Teenage Centre-Back Luka Vuskovic To Hamburger SV For Regular Playtime

Tottenham has sent 18-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic on a season-long loan to Hamburger SV. This move allows him to gain valuable playing time in the Bundesliga.

By

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to loan out Luka Vuskovic, an 18-year-old centre-back, to Hamburger SV for the upcoming season. Vuskovic joined Spurs from Hajduk Split in June after a pre-agreed £12 million transfer was finalised in September 2023. However, with several players ahead of him, including Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, he will gain experience in Germany.

Hamburger SV have returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last Sunday. Their next challenge is a home match against local rivals St. Pauli on Friday. In their first game back in the top flight, Alexander Blessin's team played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Luka Vuskovic Joins Hamburger SV on Loan

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly nearing a £60 million (€52 million) deal to acquire Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. The attacking midfielder caught Chelsea's attention earlier this transfer window. Last season, Simons impressed by scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 25 Bundesliga matches.

Vuskovic's move to Hamburger SV offers him the chance for regular playing time that he might not receive at Spurs due to competition from players like Kevin Danso and Ben Davies. This opportunity is crucial for his development as he seeks to establish himself in top-flight football.

Hamburger SV's return to Germany's top division marks an exciting period for the club and its supporters. As they face St. Pauli in their first home game of the season, fans eagerly anticipate how their team will perform throughout this campaign.

The potential signing of Xavi Simons could significantly bolster Tottenham's attacking options. His previous performances suggest he could be a valuable addition to their squad as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions this season.

Story first published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 16:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out