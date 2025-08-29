'From Legacy to Kranti, Future Belongs to Us' - Bihar’s DG of Sports Raveendran Shankaran on Sporting Renaissance in State | Exclusive

Football Tottenham Loans Teenage Centre-Back Luka Vuskovic To Hamburger SV For Regular Playtime Tottenham has sent 18-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic on a season-long loan to Hamburger SV. This move allows him to gain valuable playing time in the Bundesliga. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to loan out Luka Vuskovic, an 18-year-old centre-back, to Hamburger SV for the upcoming season. Vuskovic joined Spurs from Hajduk Split in June after a pre-agreed £12 million transfer was finalised in September 2023. However, with several players ahead of him, including Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, he will gain experience in Germany.

Hamburger SV have returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last Sunday. Their next challenge is a home match against local rivals St. Pauli on Friday. In their first game back in the top flight, Alexander Blessin's team played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly nearing a £60 million (€52 million) deal to acquire Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. The attacking midfielder caught Chelsea's attention earlier this transfer window. Last season, Simons impressed by scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 25 Bundesliga matches.

Vuskovic's move to Hamburger SV offers him the chance for regular playing time that he might not receive at Spurs due to competition from players like Kevin Danso and Ben Davies. This opportunity is crucial for his development as he seeks to establish himself in top-flight football.

Hamburger SV's return to Germany's top division marks an exciting period for the club and its supporters. As they face St. Pauli in their first home game of the season, fans eagerly anticipate how their team will perform throughout this campaign.

The potential signing of Xavi Simons could significantly bolster Tottenham's attacking options. His previous performances suggest he could be a valuable addition to their squad as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions this season.