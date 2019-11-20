Football
Tottenham sack Mauricio Pochettino

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, November 20: Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as manager of Tottenham, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Pochettino lifted to new heights after taking charge in 2014, leading them to a second-place finish in the Premier League in 2016-17.

That was the second of four consecutive top-four finishes, meaning Spurs became a regular Champions League fixture on his watch and were beaten finalists in Europe's top competition last season, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

However, a run that featured incredibly dramatic quarter-final and semi-final triumphs over Manchester City and Ajax respectively served to distract from dwindling domestic form that has not picked up this term.

A laboured 1-1 draw against Sheffield United before the international break left Spurs 14th in the table, with three wins and 14 points from 12 top-flight matches.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
