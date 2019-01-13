Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Spurs v United not about me or Pochettino – Solskjaer

By Opta
Pochettino and Solskjaer go head to head
Pochettino and Solskjaer go head to head

London, January 13: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Sunday's Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham is an audition for the Old Trafford job.

Pochettino is regarded as the number one candidate for the United role at the end of the season, while caretaker manager Solskjaer is also in the mix.

Solskjaer has led United to five successive wins since replacing Jose Mourinho last month – the Norwegian favourite bringing entertaining football back to the Theatre of Dreams.

However, Solskjaer – on loan from Molde – insisted the blockbuster clash is not about him or counterpart Pochettino.

"No. It's not about me at all," Solskjaer told reporters when asked if the match was an audition for the permanent job.

"It should always be about the players, because it's not about me. It's not about him.

"We don't kick a ball at all. They kick a ball. Of course, we might make a decision here or there, but it's down to the players to perform and I'm sure my boys are ready."

United are sixth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of third-placed Tottenham, after 21 matches.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VIL 1 - 2 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue