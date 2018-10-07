Tottenham star Mousa Dembele could leave for free in the summer

Bengaluru, October 7: Belgium international midfielder Mousa Dembele is set to be heading out of Tottenham Hotspur next year on a free transfer.
The Belgian midfielder is a free agent next summer and will not be holding talks with Spurs to extend his stay in North London beyond this season.
The 31-year-old was a summer target for Inter Milan, but the Serie A giants were forced to step aside by the Premier League side’s £26million valuation. On top of the transfer fee, Inter failed to agree personal terms with the player and his representatives.
Reports in England claim that Dembele turned down a number of offers from other European clubs after the World Cup. A host of Chinese Super League clubs, including Beijing Sinobo Guoanare, are also chasing his signature.
Despite featuring in 87 games for club and country over the last two seasons, Dembele has struggled for fitness and is keen to move to a less physically demanding league to prolong his career.
A move to the sunnier climates of the Middle East is prefered by the player. He will earn a lucrative package if he moves to Middle East which would be another incentive for him.
Dembele moved to White Hart Lane from Fulham in 2012 for £15m and has been a success at the North London club.
The playmaker hobbled off at half-time at Huddersfield Town last week with a knock and looks set for another spell on the sidelines. He is just 31 now and could still play football for at least four to five years if he moves on to a league where it will not be as hard as Premier League in terms of physical demands.
Spurs, however, might be regretting not letting him leave this summer on a significant fee and now have to see him leave for nothing next summer.