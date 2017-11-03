Tottenham stars Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris to miss Palace match

Bengaluru, November 3: Dele Alli inspired Tottenham plunged into the Champions League last 16 with two games in hand with win over champions Real Madrid 3-1 on Wednesday (November 1).
However, their happiness was short lived as the North London side suffered a major injury setback during the match as star defender Toby Alderweireld limped off with a hamstring problem and is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.
According to reports, the defender could be out for up to four weeks, which means he could be a major doubt for the derby at Arsenal on November 18 as well and also this weekend's match against Crystal Palace.
Following the match, the Belgian centre-back also confirmed the bad news and indicated that the injury is serious.
"It doesn't feel very good," he said. "We'll have to see in the next couple of days how it feels. Something happened, there's no chance I could have played on.
"In the next couple of games, I'll have a scan and we'll take it from there."
Manager Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile remained coy on the extent of the injury, but, conceded that Alderweireld is out of Sunday's match.
He said: "He felt something in his hamstring. After tomorrow we will assess him. Sure for Sunday, it's difficult, but we'll see after we assess him in the next few days."
Apart from Alderweirled, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also a doubt for the weekend's clash after he took a knock during the match when he collided with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.
Initially, Lloris indicated to the bench for a substitution, but played out the full 90 minutes. And according to reports, Pochettino could give the number one a rest this Sunday and could field backup keeper Michel Vorm.