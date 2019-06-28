Football

Tottenham's €45m Ndombele offer rejected, claims Lyon president

By Opta
Tanguy Ndombele

Lyon, June 28: Tottenham had an opening offer of €45million for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele rejected, according to the Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Michel Aulas.

France international Ndombele has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe after two impressive seasons with Lyon.

Spurs appeared to have moved to the front of the queue for the 22-year-old, with media reports even going as far as claiming Ndombele visited the club's training ground and agreed terms.

Rumours had suggested a €65m deal was close to being concluded between the two clubs, but Aulas has rubbished those stories, adamant Spurs are yet to meet the asking price.

"If I wait eight more days it will be €80m," Aulas told RMC Sport.

"Tottenham made a first offer at €45m and we spoke since then, but I can assure you there's nothing done.

"We're not in a hurry. Tanguy demonstrated his qualities in the French national team. He's one of our best players.

"How much is he worth? I can't say, but definitely more than €45m."

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
