Tottenham target French youngster Joris Gnangon

Bengaluru, September 25: North London giants Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Rennes and France defender Joris Gnangon as Mauricio Pochettino looks for further reinforcements to his backline.
As per 'HITC', Spurs boss, Pochettino is still eager to bolster his defensive options despite the fact that the club broke their transfer record in order to sign Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez this summer.
The club have also signed young Argentine centre-back Juan Foyth who is an extremely promising defender.
The Lilywhites have as many as five options at the heart of the defence right now with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertnghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Juan Foyth which is why Pochettino looking for another defender seems surprising.
Tottenham’s fierce London rivals Chelsea reportedly failed with a move for the player in the summer as reported by HITC, with the player turning down a move to Stamford Bridge over concerns about his playing time.
Even at 20, Gnangon has plenty of experience of playing at the top level with his boyhood club Rennes and certainly looks ready for a step-up in his career. With the likes of Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino being in the list of his admirers speak for his immense potential.
The Frenchman has a frame of 6’ which is not the best for a defender but he boasts a very strong physique and it is very hard to outmuscle the 20-year-old. He is also a fast footballer and is confident on the ball, exactly what Pochettino loves.
Gnangon is reportedly valued at £14million by his club report HITC, with it remaining to be seen whether Spurs will up their pursuit of the Frenchman. The north London giants are known for their smart business and a deal for a player of Gnangon’s potential will surely be one of them.