Tottenham target Malcom wants PSG move

Bengaluru, April 16: Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Malcom after the forward revealed his "dream" of playing for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazilian ace has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with north London rivals Arsenal also interested in him.
Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazilian but Spurs remained the most interested side for quite some time now.
The 21-year-old Brazil sensation is braced to leave Bordeaux at the end of the season after revealing in January he had struck an agreement with the club to let him go in the summer to his preferred destination.
He has made it no secret that he is eyeing a move to a bigger club and it appears he has French giants PSG in his sites.
Speaking to beIN SPORTS, he said: "PSG is the dream too.
"It's great clubs that will always play at a high level; in the Champions League, winning the championship."
The fleet-footed forward has scored nine goals and assisted six times in Ligue 1 this campaign.
And he added that he has already held talks with the French league leaders.
Malcom revealed: "I know there were conversations,"
The player stirred speculation of a move to a London club when his agent posted a picture of himself in the capital.
From Footballing point of view, Malcom moving to PSG makes little sense as he would definitely struggle for playing time at Parc Des Princes who boast superstar attackers like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler.
At Spurs, the competition for places will not be much lesser either with Heung Min Son, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura at Pochettino's disposal.
Arsenal, meanwhile, would be a wise destination as he would be an automatic choice on his preferred right wing alongside the likes of Ozil, Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan in attack.
