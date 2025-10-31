Who will India play in Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Opponent, Venue, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Football Tottenham Aims For Second Place In London Derby Against Chelsea This Weekend As Tottenham prepares to face Chelsea in a pivotal London derby, both teams seek improvement. Tottenham's strong away form contrasts with Chelsea's recent struggles, making this match crucial for both sides' aspirations.

-myKhel Team

Tottenham's season has begun in an unusual manner. They have struggled at home, failing to win a Premier League match since their 3-0 victory over Burnley on the opening day. However, their away form has been impressive, securing 13 points from a possible 15. This success on the road has placed them third in the Premier League standings.

Despite Chelsea's inconsistent performances this season, they maintain a strong record against Spurs. Chelsea have won five of their six Premier League visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their only loss was a 2-0 defeat when Cristian Stellini temporarily replaced Antonio Conte in February 2023.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have faced criticism due to inconsistent results, including a 2-1 league loss to Sunderland and a narrow EFL Cup win over Wolves. Despite these setbacks, Chelsea could equal Spurs' points with a win on Saturday. The Opta supercomputer predicts Chelsea as slight favourites for this match.

The Opta supercomputer simulations show Chelsea winning 38.9% of the time, while Spurs have a 35.1% chance of victory, with draws occurring in 26% of simulations. For the season, Chelsea have a 28.2% chance of finishing in the top four compared to Spurs' 18.5%.

Spurs need to improve their home form if they aim for a top-four finish or even challenge for the title. They have only four points at home, with West Ham, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest having fewer points on their own turf. Set-pieces could be key to their success.

Under Thomas Frank's guidance, Spurs have excelled in set-pieces this season. They have scored five goals from corners and five headed goals in the Premier League. This accounts for 29.4% of their total goals, marking their highest percentage of headed goals since the 1998-99 season.

Chelsea's Youthful Squad Needs Maturity

Chelsea's recent form has raised concerns among fans as they suffered three defeats in their last five league matches. A loss on Saturday would mark four defeats in their first ten games for only the third time in 31 years. Maresca seeks more maturity from his young squad after recent struggles.

Maresca criticised Liam Delap's red card against Wolves as "stupid and embarrassing." Chelsea lead Europe's top five leagues with five dismissals this season, tied with Girona. No other team has received more than three red cards.

Key Players to Watch

Micky van de Ven is crucial for Tottenham's defence and recently scored twice against Everton, becoming the first Spurs defender since Jan Vertonghen in March 2013 to achieve this feat in a Premier League game. His presence is vital as Spurs average more points per game when he plays.

Joao Pedro will be pivotal for Chelsea's attack against Tottenham due to Delap's suspension and Cole Palmer's injury absence. Pedro has scored twice since joining from Brighton and continues Chelsea's trend of goals from players under 30 years old.

As both teams prepare for this crucial clash, Tottenham aims to solidify their position near the top of the table by improving home performances while leveraging set-piece opportunities. Meanwhile, Chelsea seeks consistency and maturity from its youthful squad to climb up the standings.