Tottenham wallop Real; Liverpool, City canter along

London, November 2: The night belonged to English clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City won with authenticity in the Champions League against difficult opponents on Thursday (November 2).
The Spurs outclassed Real Madrid 3-1, Liverpool overran Maribor 3-0 and in the end of a tight clash City emerged a comfortable 4-2 winner over Napoli.
Of the three, Spurs and City booked their berth in the pre-quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Here's a closer look at how the night panned out.
Tottenham Hotspur 3 beat Real Madrid 1
Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered a horrendous Wembley debut as Dele Alli scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 victory.
They began the night as joint leaders of Group H but Tottenham were far superior as they ended Madrid's 30-match unbeaten run in Champions League group play.
Alli gave Tottenham the lead from close range in the 27th minute and doubled the home side's advantage early in the second half (56th) before Christian Eriksen put Spurs in cruise control (65th).
Cristiano Ronaldo replied for Zinedine Zidane's side in the 80th minute but it was in vain.
Manchester City 4 beat Napoli 2
Sergio Aguero's winner in the 69th minute made him Manchester City's all-time top scorer as they swept to a 4-2 victory over Napoli at Naples.
Lorenzo Insigne had put Napoli ahead in the 21st minute following a nice exchange with Dries Mertens.
City quickly equalized in the 34th minute with a header from Nicolas Otamendi.
Center back John Stones put City ahead with another header in the 48th minute.
Napoli responded with a solid run of pressure and Leroy Sane fouled Raul Albiol to set up a penalty for Jorginho that made it 2-2 in the 62nd minute before Aguero sealed it for City with his 178th goal for the club.
Raheem Sterling added another for City in stoppage time.
Liverpool 3 beat Maribor 0
After a frustrating first half, Liverpool broke through in the 49th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right was flicked home by Mohamed Salah in the 49th minute.
The cushion of a second goal arrived in the 64th minute when Emre Can played a swift one-two with Milner before driving home.
Substitute Daniel Sturridge made it 3-0 in the final minute.
Other results
Dortmund 1 (Raphael Guerreiro 29th) drew Apoel Nicosia 1 (Pote 51st).
FC Porto 3 (Hector Herrera 13th, Danilo Pereria 61st, Maxi Pereria 93rd) bt RB Leipzig 1 (Timo Werner 48th).
Sevilla 2 (Clement Lenglet 30th, Ever Banega 59th) bt Spartak Moskva 1 (Ze Luis 78th).
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 (Marlos 17th, 68th, Facundo Ferreyra 14th) bt Feyenoord 1 (Jergensen 12th).