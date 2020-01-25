Tough tasks await Barcelona and Real Madrid in derbi-packed La Liga weekend

Espanyol vs Athletic Club
Saturday (January 25) action begins with Espanyol hosting Athletic Bilbao.
The Catalan team have taken four points from their first two games under new coach Abelardo Fernandez, while the Basques have won just one of 10 away outings so far in La Liga 2019-20.
Sevilla vs Granada
Sevilla hosts Granada in a tasty Andalusian derby in the province's capital.
The hosts have won five of the last six in this fixture, while Granada have lost their last six La Liga away games, but the form book often goes out the window on occasions like this.
Atletico vs Leganes
There is yet another local clash in early game, with Leganes making the short trip to Atletico Madrid.
Both teams had difficulties last weekend - 'Lega' lost at home to even closer neighbours Getafe, while Atletico's title challenge faltered with a first-ever La Liga defeat at Eibar.
Getafe vs Real Betis
Commanding victories last time out mean both Getafe and Real Betis will be confident ahead for meeting at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Their last meeting back in September saw Betis hold out for a 1-1 draw despite finishing with just nine players.