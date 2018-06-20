Training under Guardiola has helped England players: Xavi

Bengaluru, June 20: Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi has insisted Pep Guardiola's influence in the Premier League and his work at Manchester City can profit England's national team as he tipped Gareth Southgate's side to have an impressive outing at the tournament.
Xavi who played under Guardiola and established himself as one of the best midfielders of all time insisted that in whichever league Pep has trained, their national team endured success.
The Spanish manager before coming to Manchester previously managed Barcelona and Bayern and during his time both nations gained major trophies the like World Cup and Euro. And on the basis of this, Xavi has now intimated that Guardiola's foundations in a relentlessly attacking and possession-heavy style of football may now help Gareth Southgate's squad draw inspiration from it.
"If you listen and want to learn, it is almost impossible not to improve as a player under Pep," said Xavi. "Last season, Manchester City were exceptional. Like Barcelona they play possession football, so I am sure the England team will benefit from that."
The England team has four players from the Manchester City squad - Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph and each of them was instrumental in City's record-breaking season last term.
And labelling them as well as mentioning players like Dele Alli who also has had a bright campaign last term, Xavi added that he hopes to see them perform well in the World cup this year.
"You look at a player like Sterling," he added. "He has always had raw talent - but under Pep he has become more clinical and taken his game to a different level.
"After the way he has played the last two or three seasons - and all the goals he has scored - there will be a lot of expectation on Kane who we know can cause any team in the world problems.
"Also with Dele Alli and Sterling, they have attacking players who can cause problems against the best opposition. For so long, Spain had the players to win but there was a mental barrier that we couldn't get past quarter-finals - England, for me, have had that issue.
"The England teams I was used to playing against had Beckham, Scholes, Lampard, Gerrard, Rooney - they were expected to win.
"This time I don't think England has that same pressure, but they have very talented young players - and without that expectation on them it could help."
England won their first match of the tournament thanks to a brace from their Captain Harry Kane which sealed a 2-1 win and now they are set to face Panama in the next where a win could seal their progress into the next round.
