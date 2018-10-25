Transfer: Arsenal eye Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico

Bengaluru, October 25: Arsenal are monitoring Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico to resolve Arsenal's growing left-back issue, according to reports.
The Gunners already have two left backs at their disposal but with 32-year-old Nacho Monreal at the twilight of his career and Sead Kolasinac's growing injury issues, Unai has apparently now targetted a new player in that position.
Last weekend, the Gunners were forced to fill in right back Stephan Lichtsteiner as a left-back against Leicester City with both players injured. Arsenal came back from a goal down to win 3-1 against the Foxes but looked weak at the back for most of the game.
Now recent reports have suggested that the Spaniard is not happy with the situation and has asked for a left-back to strengthen the squad furthermore, and the Argentine tops that list.
Arsenal news: Arsenal consider Nicolas Tagliafico to solve left-back issues pic.twitter.com/tviSJ8gxV9— Bluemax Sports (@SportsBluemax) October 25, 2018
Some of the recent reports earlier suggested that Emery had already been monitoring Alberto Moreno's situation at Liverpool, amid a potential move for a player with whom he won the Europa League at Sevilla. But according to reports now, Tagliafico is the new face on the scene.
The 26-year-old is comfortable playing a free-flowing attacking game and certainly can be the player who fits the bill for what Emery wants at full-back.
Tagliafico only moved to the Netherlands in January from Independiente in a deal worth just £4million but ever since his move to Europe, the Argentine has shown his value. His impressive display in the second half of the campaign at Holland even earned him a place at Russia World Cup where he appeared in all of Argentina's matches.
Nicolas Tagliafico 7 goals in his career and 2 goal in this game— News World (@News4allu) September 19, 2018
what a goal . van bastan way 😎😎#Ajax #ultras #tifosi
Ajax#UCL #ajaaek pic.twitter.com/PK0n4nTjQP
The 26-year-old, however, has a contract with the Dutch side till 2022 and luring him away in January won't be easy.
The 26-year-old has made seven appearances in the top-flight of Dutch football this season and has netted two goals from as many starts in the Champions League for Ajax. He also played full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Benfica this Tuesday.