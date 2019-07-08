Football

Transfer: Arsenal reignite interest in Bournemouth winger after Zaha deal stalls

Arsenal manager Unai Emery
Bengaluru, July 8: Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser after being priced out of a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, according to latest reports.

Emery is looking to rebuild the squad slowly and already making a blueprint of the summer window. However, given the North London side only have a limited budget the Spanish manager is finding it difficult to make things work.

As of now, they have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Zaha. However with the Eagles holding him out for a massive £80million price-tag, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to one of their former targets, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

The Bournemouth winger enjoyed an excellent 2018/19 campaign grabbing 14 assists in the Premier League, as well as seven goals and was linked with Arsenal towards the end of last season.

The Scotland international is out of contract in 12 months' time but reportedly rather than signing an extension he has been tipped to run it down and join the club of his choice in the summer of 2020.

This situation has apparently made Bournemouth open the door to offloading the attacker this summer, rather than lose him for nothing next year.

Eddie Howe paid just £400,000 for Fraser six years ago and it is now understood that an offer of £20m is expected to be enough to convince the Premier League side to sell, which is also a reasonable deal for the Gunners.

Emery has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer and one of his prime areas of concern is on the wings. The North London side only has two natural wide players with academy graduate Alex Iwobi and promising youngster Reiss Nelson which surely is not enough.

Fraser's inclusion could be a big boost for them in strengthening the squad and surely he could be the best bet after being the best productive player, behind Hazard last season.

Emery reportedly has entered the summer market with only £45m to play with before any player sales due to Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

They have already made a signing of 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano for £5m and has been linked with a move for St. Etienne defender Willian Saliba who is rated around £30m.

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
