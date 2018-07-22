Transfer: Atletico Madrid target Olivier Giroud

Bengaluru, July 22: Olivier Giroud's Chelsea tenure could come to an end just after six months as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign the World Cup winner in a season-long loan deal. Giroud only joined the Blues in January from Arsenal for £18 million, on an 18-month contract - where he netted five goals in 18 appearances.
However, Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Juventus attacker Gonzalo Higuain with a bumper deal and to acquire him Chelsea have to offload some of their forwards.
It is understood that Atletico reportedly are looking at such an opportunity to land the 31-year-old attacker and have already held talks with the London side. Simeone's men are said to be looking for a backup striker for Diego Costa after Fernando Torres's departure and another forward Kevin Gameiro looking for a move to Valencia.
Prior to Giroud rumours, some reports suggested that Atletico were busy zeroing in on AC Milan's forward Nikola Kalinic. But the deal, however, fell through and being an admirer of Giroud for his physical and aerial presence, Simeone now has reportedly approached Chelsea over a season-long loan move with an obligation to buy clause next summer.
Atlético Madrid have made an enquiry about taking Olivier Giroud on loan for the season. Chelsea want permanent deal though. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/0ecHvM788a— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 21, 2018
Representatives from both parties also have reportedly met in London to discuss a potential deal earlier this week. However, it is understood that Chelsea are looking to sell the newly-crowned World Cup winner outright for the right price than on loan because a loan deal would not make much sense for Chelsea, seeing as the Frenchman’s contract with the club is due to expire next summer.
Chelsea already have three attackers in their ranks, Morata, Batshuayi and Giroud. Among them, Giroud is the senior most and if the last year's FA Cup winners precisely look at the possibility to trim the offensive third, letting go Giroud can be a certain option.
However, as of now, the decision is believed to be wholly dependent on new boss Maurizio Sarri who is currently in Australia with Chelsea for pre-season training. And with Giroud not travelling on the club's pre-season tour to Australia as he recuperates from the World Cup, it seems the ultimate decision could only be exercised when the 31-year-old returns from vacation.
