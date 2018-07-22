Transfer: Everton ready to break bank for Richarlison

Bengaluru, July 22: Everton have stepped up their Summer transfer activity by closing on signing Richarlison from Watford in a move which could be worth up to £50 million, a club record.
Then under the reign of present Everton boss, Marco Silva, Watford signed the 20-year-old talented attacker from Brazilian side Fluminense for £11.2million last season and the young Brazilian has since proved to be a bargain buy.
The youngster recorded five goals and five assists in the whole campaign, however, most of these came during Silva's period. Following Silva's sacking in the latter half of the season, the Brazilian attacker could not found the same rhythm, however, still looked sharp enough to catch attention.
Most touches inside the opposition box in the Premier League in 2017/18:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 21, 2018
•Mohamed Salah (282)
•Raheem Sterling (263)
•Harry Kane (229)
•Wilfried Zaha (208)
•Leroy Sané (200)
•Richarlison (199) pic.twitter.com/lE5b0hqNJC
And now if present reports are believed to be true, the duo are set for a reunion again as Everton and Watford are apparently in advanced negotiations over a deal for the Brazilian, who has flown back from Watford's pre-season tour of Austria for talks and a medical.
The fee adjusted for the player is understood to be £50m. The initial fee is believed to be £35m but apparently, there are likely to be clauses that will take the deal closer to Watford's asking price of £50m. Should the deal conclude, it will surpass the current Everton's record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined from Swansea in August 2017 for £45m.
Everton are ready to shake up their squad this season following a disappointing season last term. The first step towards the overhaul was sacking veteran manager Sam Allardyce and appointing Marco Silva as well as a new sporting director Marcel Brands.
❗️#RUMOR Everton made a €25M offer for Lucas Digne. Everton coach Marco Silva believes Digne could be Leighton Baines long-term successor. The €25M offer is up front with further payments in add-ons. Barcelona aren't looking to sell Digne as he's Jordi Alba's backup— FC Barcelona Fl 🥇🥈🥉 (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 20, 2018
And to back them also in the transfer field owner Farhad Moshiri is now ready to pump money into the club’s transfer budget to try and compete for a Champions League spot.
Apart from Richarlison, Everton are also linked with two other strong transfer calls. The Merseysiders are linked with a move for Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne and defender Yerry Minna. Everton are willing to pay up to £25m to secure the Frenchman who is keen to play more first-team football whereas Digne’s teammate Yerry Mina, could arrive at a club as a season-long loan signing.
