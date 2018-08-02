Transfer news: Arsenal preparing surprise bid for Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Bengaluru, August 2: Arsenal are preparing a move for star Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez in this summer transfer window. Vazquez has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid in the previous season.
So far, Vazquez has mainly appeared off the bench for the La Liga giants and still has managed to make 53 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign. The 27-year-old Spanish winger has scored eight goals and provided 16 assists during this time period.
However, with the exit of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, the situation is different for Vazquez. Apart from Zidane, star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus and Real Madrid has fallen into the hands of former Spain national team manager Julen Lopetegui.
The playing style of Real Madrid will surely change under the management of Lopetegui. With Real yet to bring in a replacement for Ronaldo after his surprise move to Turin, it is expected that the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and Vazquez will be handed more chances at Real Madrid in the upcoming season.
If Vazquez is unable to find a place in the starting lineup of Real Madrid under the management of Lopetegui too, he might think of joining the Gunners in the summer. The Gunners have also brought Unai Emery as their new manager to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates. Emery has made some important signings in this summer transfer window and has shown his intent to perform well in the next season.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira are three top players who have signed for the Gunners in this summer. The club management have tried to strengthen the defensive unit of the side as well. Now, they are looking to add some flavour in their attack before the close of the transfer window.
Vazquez is a great option for the Gunners. Apart from his preferred position in the wing, he can also play as a right back for his side. His versatility as well as playmaking ability will surely attract Emery.