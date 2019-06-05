Football

Lyon deny reaching agreement with Real Madrid for Mendy

By Opta
Ferland Mendy

Lyon, June 5: Lyon denied reports they had agreed a deal to sell defender Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid.

Mendy, a France international, is linked with a €50million move to the La Liga giants after two seasons with Lyon.

However, the Ligue 1 outfit dismissed reports they had already reached an agreement with Madrid for the left-back.

"Olympique Lyonnais denies an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of international defender Ferland Mendy, contrary to what has been reported by some media outlets," the club wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (June 4).

Zinedine Zidane has already started a rebuild at Madrid after a poor 2018-19 season in which they finished third in LaLiga and 19 points behind champions and rivals Barcelona.

They signed striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday and are expected to bring in Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
