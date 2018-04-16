Transfer news: Monaco invite bids for Thomas Lemar

Bengaluru, April 16: Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has suggested for the first time that his club will consider offers for in-demand Monaco star Thomas Lemar this summer, opening doors for clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool.
Lemar has been drawing interest from various suitors since last year and at a point of time in the Summer, it was believed that the player was on his way to Anfield in a big money move whereas Chelsea were also in the hunt. However, all talks collapsed in the Summar window. But the speculation again regenerated in the winter transfer window when in a last-ditch attempt, Arsenal tried to lure the player to Emirates as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, only to see the talks falter.
Last season Monaco cashed in on players like Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko by selling all of them for a big amount but chose not to let go of two other players, Fabinho and Lemar, who were also interested in leaving the club.
Monaco's vice-president then openly made a declaration that after the sale of the previously mentioned players no other player will be sold at any cost this year which all but closed the door on Lemar's chances of a transfer. But now Vasilyev in an interview has hinted that finally, the club could allow the 22-year-old French winger to leave in the coming Summer, however to land him, his potential suitors should have to pay a large amount, which is expected to be around £110million.
Discussing a transfer with French media, Telefoot the vice-president Vadim Vasiley told: "Good luck to those who want him." When asked how much the club would sell Lemar for, he added: "He's worth a lot."
Lemar's current contract runs down till 2020. And despite that to tie him down the player was offered a new contract earlier this season. But reportedly the player has rejected the extension paving the way for a big money move to the Premier League at the end of the season. Hence, Monace has decided to encash on the player, priced at around £110million, in the upcoming Summer transfer window.
Lemar has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in world football last season when he scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists to help his team win the first Ligue 1 title in the last 17 years and taking them to the Champions League semi-finals. The player although has been struggling for form this season with consistent injury issues as he has only managed to register three goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.
