Transfer rumours: Arsenal move on the cards as Keylor Navas says goodbye to Real Madrid

Bengaluru, January 3: Real Madrid star shot-stopper Keylor Navas looks set to leave the side in the January transfer window after the Costa Rican goalkeeper posted a cryptic farewell message on his Instagram story.
The 32-year-old succeeded Iker Casillas at Real Madrid after impressing for Costa Rica in the 2014 World Cup, spending four seasons as the first choice at the Bernabeu. However following Thibaut Courtois's arrival this term he has found game-time hard to come by.
The four times UCL winner now said to be looking to leave the side for more minutes and hinting at a winter transfer appeared to bid farewell to Real Madrid fans on Instagram, posting a picture to his story with the caption 'thank you for everything'.
🚨 Keylor Navas on Instagram: "Thanks for everything!!!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rEDkHKjXJZ— Rafał (@madridreigns) January 1, 2019
The message featured the goalkeeper and some of the 8,000 Real Madrid supporters who came to watch the Madrid side train at Valdebebas as part of the annual open-doors session.
Navas is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League giants Arsenal who reportedly have put a £14 million offer on the table. Arsenal already landed a first choice keeper early this season with Bernd Leno but with the German struggling to maintain the form and with second choice keeper Petr Cech's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Costa Rican could be a welcome addition at Emirates.
Apart from Arsenal, Serie A side AS Roma are believed to be in the run for the experienced keeper, six months after they sold Alisson to Liverpool and replaced him with Sweden international Robin Olsen.
Earlier in 2015 Navas was touted to leave the side with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez determined to sign a Galactico in between the sticks and a deal reportedly was agreed in principle to swap him with David de Gea.
However, the deal collapsed at the last moment and Navas remained at the Capital for three more years being the first choice, winning all the possible accolades.