Rumour Has It: Barcelona interested in Messi's Argentina team-mate Martinez

By Opta
Inters Lautaro Martinez set to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona?
Inter's Lautaro Martinez set to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Barcelona, July 1: Lautaro Martinez has impressed at the Copa America and the forward could end up being team-mates with Lionel Messi at more than just international level.

Martinez, 21, has scored in back-to-back games to lead Argentina into a semi-final against rivals and hosts Brazil at the Copa.

The Inter forward seems to have caught the eye of Barcelona, who have enquired about his services.

TOP STORY – BARCELONA LOOKING AT MARTINEZ

According to Radio La Red, Barcelona have contacted Martinez's agent to express their interest.

A move would see Martinez team up with Messi – who is yet to hit top form at the Copa America – at club level.

But Barca are also linked with moves for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and PSG forward Neymar, so Martinez may just be a back-up option.

ROUND-UP

- Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Barcelona , but it seems Paris Saint-Germain may not let the star go so easily. Telefoot report PSG are still unwilling to let Neymar go. Meanwhile, Marca say Kylian Mbappe wants Neymar alongside him at the Parc des Princes.

- Real Madrid are expected to sign another midfielder heading into 2019-20, with Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen linked. But AS report Madrid have made an offer to Ajax star Donny van de Beek, who apparently has eight proposals from top European clubs.

- Tottenham may finally get their man. The Daily Mail reports Spurs are close to an agreement to sign midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a deal worth up to £64million (€71.7m).

- Manchester United appear to be leading the race for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Liverpool and Spurs have distanced themselves from the Portugal international, according to the Daily Express, and La Gazzetta dello Sport say United have had a £35m (€39.2m) bid rejected.

- Leonardo Bonucci continues to be linked with a Juventus exit ahead of the Serie A champions' expected signing of Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt. An apparent target for PSG, Bonucci has also become an option for Manchester City, according to The Sun.

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
