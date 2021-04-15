Rumour Has It: Declan Rice eyeing Man Utd move

London, April 15: Declan Rice may be looking to make a move to Manchester United from resurgent West Ham.
The 22-year-old midfielder talked to United players during last month's international break as England won their opening three World Cup qualifiers.
The Red Devils could be in need of midfield help if Paul Pogba leaves at the end of the season.
TOP STORY - RICE TO RED DEVILS
England international Declan Rice is interested in swapping West Ham for Manchester United, the Manchester Evening News reports.
During the recent international break, he spoke with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about the atmosphere at the club.
Rice is under contract with the Hammers through to 2024 but could be prised away for the right price.
David Moyes has said Rice could net £100 million for the London club.
ROUND-UP
- Barcelona have made prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their primary transfer target, according to Marca. Barca are willing to wait until the end of next season to get their man.
- Brest defender Romain Perraud has the attention of Leeds United and Lyon, according to the Daily Mail. Perraud would shore up the defence of either club while serving as a potential asset going forward; he has three goals and six assists this season.
- Goal reports Jesse Lingard is yet to decide whether he wants to make West Ham his permanent home as he continues to enjoy a stunning spell on loan from Manchester United.
- Lyon center back and Danish international Joachim Andersen, currently on loan to Fulham, is drawing interest from Tottenham and Manchester United, B.T. reports, with Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace also potential destinations.
- Charles De Ketelaere may be on the move from Bruges, with Milan and Atalanta both potential landing spots, according to Calciomercato.