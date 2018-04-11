Transfer rumours: Mario Mandzukic aiming to move to China

Bengaluru, April 11: Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic could move to China in the coming Summer as his future at Turin looks uncertain. The 31-year-old has been struggling for form this season and as a left winger has been a setback for Massimiliano Allegri's side.
Allegri has been deploying the out and out forward in the left wing role of a 4-2-3-1 formation for the last two years, however, this year the effects have not been that fruitful. And with so much competition for the winger roles with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and even Alex Sandro, the Bianconeri board now have reportedly hinted that the player could pack his bags.
With only two years left in his Juventus deal, the Italian powerhouse reportedly wants to encash on him in the coming Summer and after having talks with the manager the player is also reportedly now weighing up the offers.
The Croatian international reportedly earlier has had an offer in January from Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune which is managed by former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and has overseas players like Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho in their squad.
However, he rejected the proposal that time to stay put at Turin. But now according to reports, with Juventus's wish of selling the player coming forward, the former Bayern forward is now is once again being targeted by a number of Chinese clubs but particularly no names have arisen as of yet.
Since joining the Serie A leaders from Atletico Madrid in 2015 for just €19m, Mario Mandzukic has scored 31 goals and 17 assists in 122 competitive outings and has won three Serie A titles.
He is on the verge of securing his fourth this season but he hasn’t scored in Serie A since December 17 and has only managed just four league goals in 27 Serie A appearances, in what has been a disappointing campaign.
