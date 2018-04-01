Transfer rumours: Messi wants Barcelona to sign David Alaba

Bengaluru, April 1: Barcelona and Argentine sensation Lionel Messi has asked the Barcelona board to seek out a potential move for David Alaba from Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants could see two of their integral players move to La Liga if the deals go through, with Robert Lewandowski possibly headed to Real Madrid while Alaba could land up with the Catalans.
Despite having a formidable defensive line including Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, Messi is reportedly eager for Barca to add defender Alaba to the squad in addition to the likely purchase of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Barcelona have been on par in their defence, conceding 15 goals in 30 La Liga games and maintaining their unbeaten run to 37 games now.
However, the addition of Alaba is seen as a long-term plan for the Catalans. While Jordi Alba has cemented his place at the left-back role, Alaba’s versatility is what excites the club. The Austrian can be deployed as a defensive midfielder, as he has regularly done for his national side and also plays the position of center-back. Add to that his set-piece and free-kick accuracy, the 25-year old is a value addition to any club he plays for.
The interest come in response of Umtiti’s wage woes that Barcelona is facing right now. The Frenchman is unhappy about his current earnings and is demanding a double-your-wage contract from Barcelona. The club however, are not interested in such a hefty pay wage, and could lose him to Manchester United, who reportedly have agreed to his demands. Also, their preferred centre-back, Gerard Pique is in his 30’s and Alaba looks a viable option as his long-time successor.
Currently in his seventh season at the Allianz Arena, Alaba would most likely not be up for sale. But even if any option is considered, Barcelona will have to shell out a staggering amount to acquire him.
