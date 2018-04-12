Transfer saga looms over Anthony Martial after United contract refusal

Bengaluru, April 12: With every major European League on the verge of completion, clubs have now shifted focus towards the summer transfer window. The latest player to come under the radar for the upcoming transfer window is Manchester United's Anthony Martial.
Speculations are that the relationship between the French forward and Jose Mourinho hang by the thread, as he recently rejected a contract renewal from the club. Reports suggest Martial has rejected a new deal with Manchester United, throwing his future at the club into doubt. The club's offer of a five-year-deal was turned down by the Frenchman, who has reportedly grown frustrated with a number of issues, including the signing of Alexis Sanchez in his position, which has ardently reduced his playing time.
The 22-year-old hasn't appeared for United since the 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion back in March. And a number of European giants are eager to sign him up. Reportedly, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspurs are interested in him. While United won't be willing to sell him to a direct Premier League rival, Juventus are set to offer a £60million price tag for him.
RMC Sport claim the French international has grown frustrated at the lack of playing time at the club and is pushing for a move away at the end of the season. The move to get in Sanchez did no good to him as Sanchez remained a preferred option to play on the wing ahead of Martial. The Frenchman is already pushing for a move away from Old Trafford and is considering his future away from the Premier League.
