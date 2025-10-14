Football Tuchel Urges Rashford To Maximise His Potential During Barcelona Loan Spell Thomas Tuchel has expressed confidence in Marcus Rashford's ability to excel in football, urging him to make the most of his talent while on loan at Barcelona. With impressive performances and contributions, Rashford is encouraged to focus on his career trajectory. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Thomas Tuchel has expressed confidence in Marcus Rashford's potential to become one of the world's top players. However, he cautioned the Barcelona forward against ending his career with regrets about missed opportunities. Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United, has made a strong start with the LaLiga champions this season. He has played in 10 matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Rashford's seven goal contributions are the highest in the Barcelona squad. Last season, he had a successful loan spell at Aston Villa, contributing to nine goals with four goals and five assists across all competitions. His impressive form led to his inclusion in Tuchel's first squad for England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia back in March.

Tuchel emphasised that talent is not the issue for Rashford; rather, it's about proving himself at both club and international levels. "It's not a question of talent, it's a question of whether he can prove the point at club and international level," Tuchel told reporters. England will face Latvia at Daugavas Stadiona in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, needing a win to secure their place in next summer's tournament.

Rashford was substituted in for Ollie Watkins during England's 3-0 victory over Wales in an international friendly last Thursday. He might start in Riga this time. He scored his 18th goal for England during their 5-0 win against Serbia, marking nearly two years since his last international goal against Italy during Euro 2024 qualifying.

Rashford aims to revive his career after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. The Red Devils' manager criticised him for not giving his best effort in training. Tuchel believes Rashford still has time to make wise career choices, warning that he might regret missed opportunities in ten years.

"I think the limit for him is very, very high. Maybe higher than for others," Tuchel added. "He has the potential but potential is a dangerous word with high-level sports. You have to reach your personal best on a regular basis—that is what is demanded on this kind of level, and that is the challenge for him."

The Path Forward

Tuchel praised Rashford's skills, noting his explosive speed, aerial strength, and finishing ability with both feet and head. "He can be one of the best in the world because of the quality I see in training," Tuchel said. Despite these attributes, Tuchel pointed out that numbers must reflect potential: "There are no limits—but the numbers don't reach their potential; it is as easy as that."

As Rashford continues his journey with Barcelona and England, he faces the challenge of consistently reaching his personal best to fulfil his immense potential.