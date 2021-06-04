Football
Thomas Tuchel extends Chelsea contract until 2024 after winning Champions League

By Daniel Lewis
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel lifted the Champions League last month and has been rewarded with a new deal that runs until 2024.

London, June 4: Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea after guiding the club to Champions League glory.

The German replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout in January, also leading Chelsea to the FA Cup final and into the top four of the Premier League in his first four months in charge.

Tuchel signed an 18-month deal with the Blues at the time, but he has been rewarded for his successful start to life in west London with a contract that runs through to the end of 2023-24.

How Tuchel transformed Chelsea into Champions League winners

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website on Friday.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 17:30 [IST]
