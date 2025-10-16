Football Tuchel To Hold Talks With Bellingham Before November International Break Thomas Tuchel will engage in discussions with Jude Bellingham prior to the November international break. The Real Madrid midfielder's absence from the latest squad follows a shoulder injury, but Tuchel emphasises his significance to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Thomas Tuchel plans to discuss matters with Jude Bellingham before the November international break. Bellingham, a Real Madrid player, was not included in Tuchel's recent squad after recovering from a shoulder injury. The England team secured their place in next summer's World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, by defeating Latvia 5-0 on Tuesday.

This victory marked an achievement for Tuchel as he became the first England manager to win his initial six competitive matches without conceding a goal. England has now qualified for eight consecutive World Cups since 1998, extending their longest streak of appearances in the tournament.

Tuchel emphasised that he intends to communicate with Bellingham and other players who were not part of the recent camp. He stated that these interactions are crucial to maintain connections with all players. "I guess so. Why not? Of course, he's an important player, he's a big player," Tuchel said when asked about speaking with Bellingham.

The coach clarified that no player had done anything wrong leading up to the October break. He stressed the importance of staying in touch with those not selected for the squad. "No one has done anything wrong. It's not a punishment or whatever and I feel when I text them and I speak to them, that everyone is eager to come back and this is how it has to be," Tuchel explained.

Bellingham's Role and Future Prospects

Bellingham remains a key figure for England despite his recent absence due to injury. Tuchel acknowledged that many players deserve inclusion in the national team setup. His approach ensures that all players feel valued and motivated to return stronger.

As England prepares for upcoming challenges, maintaining strong communication within the squad is vital for continued success on the international stage.