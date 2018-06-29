Turkish trio interested in free agent Jack Wilshere

Bengaluru, June 29: Free agent Jack Wilshere is holding talks with three of Turkey's top clubs over his future, according to reports in Turkey.
Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas are all keen to land the England midfielder on a free transfer. The English playmaker is leaving Arsenal after being told by boss Unai Emery he is no longer in his plans.
And reports in Turkey suggest the 26-year-old is keeping his options open with a move to Istanbul a possibility. Turkish-Football claim Fenerbahce have invited Wilshere to the capital and are willing to offer him a long-term deal with an increase on his current wage. However, it is believed he would prefer to stay in the Premier League but only if he's offered the right deal.
Reports earlier this week claimed that West Ham United were interested in him but are only prepared to offer him a one-year deal over his fitness concerns. The idea would be for him to spend a season there proving his fitness and his ability to fit into their long-term plans, with the option of extending the deal should all go well. Everton have also show interest, with Marco Silva keen to take him to Goodison Park as he makes his own changes in Merseyside.
Wilshere has also been contacted by Juventus who have sounded him out about making the move to Serie A if he decides to turn his back on the Premier League. However, it will be pretty hard for him to get regular playing time at a strong side like Juventus who have plenty of sensational midfielders in their ranks.
The 26-year-old left his boyhood club Arsenal mainly due to his fears of being left out on the bench more often than not under new boss Unai Emery. So, a move to Juventus hardly makes much sense as the Englishman's biggest motive behind a move is to play on a regular basis.
English players are mostly homesick and hardly leave the country and it will be a major surprise if Wilshere indeed leaves for Turkey even though the pay is good.
