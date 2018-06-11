Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: From #ARG to #URU - Twitter brings back 'hashflags' for World Cup

Posted By:
twitter - CROPPED

Moscow, June 11: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is almost upon us and Twitter will once again help you show your support for your country.

'Hashflags' will be returning for the third successive World Cup, providing even more colour on the social media channel.

Whenever you use any of the competitors' three-letter hashtags, a flag representing that country will pop up alongside it.

As if that is not enough, the World Cup logo will also appear when you use one of the tournament's official hashtags.

From Argentina to Uruguay, getting behind your team just got a little more pleasing on the eye.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue