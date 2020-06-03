Two academy players who can replace Juventus bound Jorginho at Chelsea

Bengaluru, June 3: Jorginho's future looks to be under scrutiny with heavy speculation that he is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge just after two years.
He was brought on by Maurizio Sarri in 2018. But ever since the Italian coach's departure last summer, there have been strong rumours of him reuniting with Jorginho for the third time.
There were rumours that he wanted to reunite with him in Turin last Summer only. Though Jorginho snubbed his former coach to stay in London at that time but the transfer links have persisted again. Many recent reports have claimed that a deal for Jorginho to Turin is now imminent.
After a shaky start under Sarri, in a new environment, Jorginho thrived well under Lampard this term. He is the most used midfielder by the English manager so far. If he looks to depart England it would fairly be a big blow for Lampard.
Midfield acquisition is apparently not Lampard's priority in Summer. Hence, Jorginho's exit could create a gap in the line-up.
But without spending a penny Lampard could get a long term replacement of Jorginho from their own academy. Keeping in line with the current scheme of things at the Bridge, we have selected two players from their ranks with similar attributes who can take Jorginho's spot.
Billy Gilmour
One of the best teenage players coming out from the ranks this season, the Irish midfielder is getting rave reviews after bursting into the scene in February.
Due to injuries to Kante and Kovacic, Lampard put trust on the youngster and the 18-year-old delivered two back-to-back man of the match performances against Liverpool and Everton only to put expectations further higher among fans. His playing style is pretty similar to Jorginho.
He is a confident and good passer of the ball who drives the team forward. Plus his off the ball work is impressive too, as he is constantly tracking runners. The 18-year-old can be a real midfield leader in the future and surely in the summer, there is a possibility that he can influence once again and play more of a part in the side.
Ethan Ampadu
Having signed in 2018 from Exeter City, the youngster quickly made it into the first-team squad under Conte. However, after his departure, he did not get enough chances under Sarri.
After Lampard's arrival, this season he has been sent on loan to RB Leipzig with a view of him getting enough minutes under his belt. The Wales international has had a difficult season in Germany however in little opportunities has shown his capabilities.
He has mostly played in defence in a back three system. But earlier he has shown that he is comfortable on the ball and a good passer of it and thus can thrive in the middle of the park as well. He is all set to return to Bridge next Summer and Lampard could use him to shield the backline while his pin-point pass, owing to his vision and range could be useful in the build-up.