Two clubs leading the race for Joe Gomez over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, Feb. 24: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could be a subject of some serious interest next summer window with the centre-back believed to be unsettled at the club.
The England international has endured a hugely frustrating season. He had barely played any minutes in the Premier League before getting a shot in the first team line-up against Norwich that too as a right-back in the side. Still just 24 years old, Gomez's best days are ahead of him - and he's already shown his qualities, being a key player in their Champions League and Premier League-winning squads.
Gomez's situation however may not change soon at Anfield, as Klopp has made it abundantly clear who he prefers to play at the back as of now. The defender may not be happy with his current situation and as a result, a summer move could be reckoned.
The Liverpool defender attracted a lot of attention in the winter window and if rumours are to be believed it could resurface in the summer transfer window with these two Premier League clubs already lining up a deal for him:
Aston Villa
Villa will prioritise a move for Gomez in the summer as Steven Gerrard eyes another key defensive signing for next season. Villa registered their interest in the defender earlier in the winter window before the deal was called off. Villa then agreed on a deal with Arsenal to sign Calum Chambers. But they are likely to renew their interest in him again in the summer with Gerrard believed to be a huge admirer of the player. With his contract set to end in 2024, Liverpool may look to sell him for the region of £30 million which could be a great business considering the player has a great future ahead of him.
Newcastle United
The Magpies are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the development. Newcastle United secured the signing of Dan Burn in January but further additions at the back are expected in the summer. And considering their recent ambition and spending power, the probable asking fee should also be feasible for them.