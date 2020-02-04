Two European giants in the race to sign Manchester United's Jesse Lingard

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could look for a move away from the club and two surprise giants have been touted as his next potential destination.
Lingard has struggled for form over the last couple of years having netted a brace in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge in December 2018 only to go without a Premier League goal since then. The English midfielder went the whole of 2019 without scoring or assisting a Premier League goal. The only goal he scored last year was against Astana in the Europa League. His performance has not developed this year yet and furthermore, signing Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window has put him more behind in the starting line-up under Solskjaer.
Certainly, his future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation but as per ESPN, the Red Devils are unlikely to be short of offers if they decide to offload the midfielder. As per the report, both Roma and Atletico Madrid are interested in the England international in the event that he does explore an exit from Old Trafford in Summer.
Is the move possible for Lingard?
Serie A lately has been an impactful destination for Premier League players. Since Romelu Lukaku left the side in Summer, he has been firing regularly for Inter. On the other hand, another United player, Chris Smalling's career at United was coming to an edge but he has been a revelation on loan at Roma this season and the Serie A side now want to make his switch permanent. Spurs right-back Kieran Tripper too moved to Spain in Summer with Atletico has been hugely impactful for Simeone's team.
His new agent, Raiola is said to have good relations with several sides in Italy as well in Spain. Hence a move outside England right now can't be ruled out. But as of now, it is understood that a move to either Italy or Spain is just a big option for Lingard and it remains to be seen if he really chooses to move abroad.
Lingard is still a key member of the squad who has performed well for Manchester United in previous seasons. But United are in transition and they are unlikely to stand ahead of the player who as of now looks nowhere near to be a Manchester United player.
Lingard's dip in form has been enormous and given his previous performance, he completely looks a different player right now. The constant criticism seemed to have affected his game and the player surely needs some moment of the limelight and move outside England could fetch him his old confidence and form back.