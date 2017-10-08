U-17 World Cup: We'll give our everything, won't disappoint India: Suresh Singh

New Delhi, October 8: Playing in their inaugural World Cup tournament the Indian team are a determined lot as they look to get their FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign back on track following their 3-0 loss to USA in the tournament opener. The hosts next take on Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday (October 9).
Speaking ahead of the important tie a determined Suresh Singh said, "We are all set for the Colombia game and we'll give our everything. We won't disappoint you, we won't disappoint India."
"We need to rectify our mistakes and move on," he insisted. "Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. We are all set for the next game and we're rearing to give it a shot."
Recollecting the atmosphere in the first match, Suresh echoed they were 'not nervous but excited' before stepping onto the pitch against USA in the first match. "Representing the nation in front of a 55000 strong crowd is something which you can't explain in words; it's electrifying. It's already history and thankfully, we are part of it."
Meanwhile, the sturdy midfielder felt that there is room for improvement in the offensive areas. "Our final pass was not up to the mark against the USA. I believe, we can make it better. We have to focus on that."
Moreover, he stated that Colombia's high pace can be blunted if the Matos-coached team stay at the right place at the right moment. "I believe, their speed can be cancelled out if we focus more on our positioning. If we stay well organised, we can contain them," Suresh explained.
"They are a very physical side. We played them in Mexico and expect a physically taxing game. They've to win also against us to stay alive in the World Cup. It won't be anything less than a tough 90 minutes for us," Suresh stated.
"A small mistake can cost a lot at the world level and it's the biggest lesson for us. We have learnt many a thing from our first match. A tournament like this is enormous. At one moment we hit the bar and some ten second later, we concede off the same counter. It's such a huge lesson learnt," concluded the midfielder.