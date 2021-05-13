UEFA decides to move Champions League final to Porto

Bengaluru, May 13: The European football's governing body (UEFA) has decided to shift the Champions League final scheduled to be held on May 29 between Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea from Istanbul to Porto.
The Turkish city had been slated to host the 2020 final, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the closing stages of the tournament being moved to Lisbon and played as one-off matches last August.
Rising COVID-19 cases in Istanbul mean UEFA has again looked to Portugal, with Estadio do Dragao now the host venue for the meeting between newly-crowned Premier League champions City and FA Cup finalists Chelsea, who are in the European showpiece for a third time.
There had been suggestions that the UK was ready to step in to play host, with Wembley who are currently scheduled to hold the Championship play-off final the same day, being the front-runner.
But UEFA decided to award the hosting rights to Porto.
Doubts about the Turkish city's ability to host the game were left in serious doubt after the UK placed the nation on its country's travel "red list".
Turkey's red list status, which is effective from May 17 and will not be reviewed for three weeks, would also add significant complications for players returning to the UK before linking up with their national teams for Euro 2020 and the Copa America, unless exemptions can be secured.
Both international tournaments begin on June 11, exactly 13 days after the Champions League final ends.
(With Omnisport inputs)