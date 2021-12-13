BREAKING NEWS: UEFA voids Champions League draw due to technical error

Nyon, Dec. 13: UEFA has confirmed the Champions League last-16 draw will have to be re-done after a technical error with the initial procedure.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were set to face each other in the knockout stage, but that headline fixture and the other ties will have to be redrawn after what UEFA labelled as a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other."
United were initially drawn to face Villarreal, but the sides were unable to play each other as they had previously featured in the same group.
Champions League draw to be done again
After complaints from affected clubs, including Atletico Madrid, UEFA later announced the draw would take place again at 1500 CET (1400 GMT).
Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021