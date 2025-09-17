Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Football Unai Emery Expresses Optimism Despite Aston Villa's EFL Cup Defeat To Brentford Unai Emery feels Aston Villa deserved a better outcome in their EFL Cup match against Brentford. Despite the loss, he noted improvements and a positive spirit within the team as they prepare for their next game. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

Aston Villa's manager, Unai Emery, expressed his belief that his team merited more from their EFL Cup loss to Brentford. Villa initially took the lead with a goal from Harvey Elliot but were eventually defeated in a penalty shootout. John McGinn and Matty Cash missed key penalties, contributing to Villa's ongoing winless streak in the 2025-26 season. Despite this, Emery remained hopeful, noting signs of progress.

Villa has not secured a victory in their first five matches this season. Elliot's goal against Brentford was their first across all competitions. Emery acknowledged the team's struggles but highlighted their ability to create opportunities during the match. "We drew but we created chances to win the match. I think we deserved something more—we competed well," said Emery.

Emery emphasised the importance of scoring and improving performance levels. He praised his players for creating chances and maintaining pressure until the final moments of the game. "The spirit we showed today is the spirit I want," he stated, expressing satisfaction with their progress despite acknowledging areas needing improvement.

Looking ahead, Emery is focused on preparing for upcoming matches, including Sunday's game against Sunderland. He stressed the need for hard work with new players who joined recently. "Today we lost but I want to keep going, to keep improving things," he remarked, highlighting his commitment to integrating new squad members effectively.

Emery remains determined to enhance Villa's performance by providing valuable playing time for certain players. His focus is on continuous improvement and building a cohesive team structure as they prepare for future challenges in the season.